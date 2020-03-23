Govt urges people to remain alert without panic

The government today called upon the people to adopt preventive measures to fight the menace of novel coronavirus instead of getting panicked unnecessarily.

If spreading of any false or wrong information about COVID-19 over social media or any other medium is noticed, the masses are being requested to contact with Press Information Department (PID) ‘s newsroom numbers-02-9512246; 02-9514988; 01715-255765; 01716-800008 and email-piddhaka@gmail.com or piddhaka@yahoo.com or 999, said an official handout.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) suggested home returnees must have to follow the ‘stay at home’ rules for 14 days and relatives of those would also have to remain alert.

The government sought support of all including the returnees, their relatives, houses owners and neighbors to limit the spread of the deadly virus.

Those who have general symptoms are asked to contact with IEDCR to take advices and suggestions staying at home.

For any suggestions or advices, one can contact with these numbers-333, 01944333222, 01401-184551, 01401-184554, 01401-184555, 01401-184556, 01401- 184559, 01401-184560, 01401-184568, 01927-711785, 01937-000011, 01927-711784 and 01937-110011.

The Directorate of Health Services (DGHS)’s hotline number is 16263. Besides, messages could be sent on social media, messenger and email. Facebook id: Iedcr, COVID-19 Control Room, email-iedcrcovid19@gmail.com