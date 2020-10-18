Govt wants no more brutality like Russell killing: PM

Referring to the brutal killing of her youngest brother Sheikh Russell, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said they didn’t want recurrence of such a heinous crime as her government is working untiringly to let the children live a beautiful life.

“—Sheikh Russell was brutally killed. We want such incidents never happen anymore,” she said while virtually addressing a function marking the birth anniversary of Sheikh Russell, from her official Ganabhaban residence here.

The premier said her government has been working untiringly towards achieving a target of giving the children a beautiful life to live as they would become guardians of the country after being well-educated.

“We want each of our children will be patriots, good human beings and worthy citizens of the country after getting modern education and thus serve the people. And for achieving that particular target, my government has been working tirelessly,” she added.

Mentioning that her youngest brother Sheikh Russell was born on October 18 in 1964, Sheikh Hasina said, “Today is the birthday of Sheikh Russell. But he had to go forever at the strike of bullets of the assassins on August 15 in 1975 and thus a flower was falling off at its buds.”

The premier prayed for salvation of the departed souls of Sheikh Russell and other martyrs, including the architect of the country Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu Kishore Parishad organised the programme at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) here while the Ganabhaban, Sheikh Russell Roller Scatting Complex and University Laboratory School and College sites also got connected to the function virtually.

The PM earlier inaugurated the screening of ‘Bubur Desh’ (animated documentary on Sheikh Russell), unveiled the cover of a book titled ‘Sheikh Russell Amader Abeg, Amader Valobasha’ (book on the life of Sheikh Russell), and also unveiled the mural of Sheikh Russell and inaugurated ‘Shahid Sheikh Russell’ building at University Laboratory School and College.

She also witnessed a video on the activities of Sheikh Russel, unveiled the cover of a book titled ‘Smritir Patay Sheikh Russell’, and distributed prizes among the students getting GPA-5 in the SSC, stipends and laptops among the poor and meritorious students.

On behalf of the premier, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak distributed the awards and stipends among the students from the BCIC site while PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus moderated the function from the Ganabhaban.