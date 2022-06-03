Govt wants transparency, integrity in all sectors: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government wants transparency, integrity and neutrality in all sectors.

He said this while addressing a discussion, organised by Bangladesh Secretariat Officers and Employees Unity Council, at the Secretariat here marking the National Mourning Day.

Speaking as the chief guest, Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the results and consequences of flattery and exploitation are not good.

“Many have now turned into neo-Awami Leaguers. In words, they have spoken and chanted slogans praising Bangabandhu and Sheikh Hasina. I want to ask them whether those words are of their hearts.” he said.

The AL general secretary said before August 15 in 1975, many neo-Awami Leaguers wore Mujib coats, but many of them were trying to hide their Mujib coats after the August 15.

The nation has not forgotten the incident of shedding tears by Bangabandhu’s murderer Khondaker Mostaq Ahmad and that is why there is no need to pretend as the dearer ones, he said.

Quader said: “Today, I fear seeing that billboards and posters have flooded around the Secretariat. Before the August 15 (in 1975), people had come with flowers and processions too.”

Noting that politicians should have a good relationship with government officials or administrators, he said politicians take decisions and the officials implement those.

AL Joint General Secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam, Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Hoque Shameem, Senior Secretary of Local Government Division Helaluddin Ahmed and Senior Secretary of the Youth and Sports Ministry Mohammad Akhtar Hossain, among others, spoke at the meeting with president of Bangladesh Secretariat Officers and Employees Unity Council Mohammad Ali in the chair.