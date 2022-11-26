Govt working relentlessly to make sugar industries profitable: Humayun

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said the present government has been working relentlessly to make sugar industries profitable and it has bright prospects.

Urging the sugarcane farmers not to be frustrated he said the government under the prudent and farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attain the cherished goal of surviving the sugar industries along with marking its profit through the farmers and labourers.

The minister came up with the observation while sharing views with farmers to mark the sugarcane transplantation and crushing of Rajshahi Sugar Mills Limited in 2022-23 season at its training complex here yesterday evening as the chief guest.

Ayen Uddin, MP, and Rajshahi Zila Parishad Chairman Valiant Freedom Fighter Meer Iqbal also spoke on the occasion with Chairman of Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation Arifur Rahman in the chair.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid said all the sugar mills will be profitable through time-fitting measures. “We are working to procure modern machinery and high yielding seeds of sugarcane from abroad,” he mentioned.