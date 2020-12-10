Govt works to ensure women’s equal participation everywhere: PM

File Photo

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the government is working to ensure equal participation of women in every sphere of society so they could make their presence bold to expedite country’s development.

“A society can’t move ahead without the development of women when they are the half of total population . . . If women can’t prepare themselves equally, how this society will be built?” she said at a programme of Begum Rokeya Day and Begum Rokeya Padak-2020 distribution.

Mentioning that the government wanted to build Bangladesh as a developed country, Sheikh Hasina said it would not be possible for a society to stand on its own feet when half of its population stays behind.

“Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, immediately after the independence, had taken various measures such as 10 percent quota for women in government jobs and that is why Bangladesh has made huge progress in women empowerment till date,” she said.

The Prime Minister said Awami League after forming government took many initiatives for women to turn them into entrepreneurs as well as give them more opportunities so they can make their present bold in the society.

The government always wanted to develop the country’s socioeconomic condition and that is why it has prioritized women education and their employment, she added.

“We’ve ensured strong presence of women in all types of jobs,” said Sheikh Hasina, adding, “It would be good for society as employment of women means solvency would come into family and consequently free the country from poverty.”

Prime Minister joined the ceremony at Bangladesh Shishu Academy auditorium virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban. Ministry of women and children affairs organized it marking the birth and death anniversary of Begum Rokeya Shakhawat Hossain.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira, MP, chaired the function while Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus moderated it. Women and Children Affairs Secretary Kazi Rowshan Akhter gave welcome speech.

Earlier, Professor Dr Shireen Akhter in education, Brigadier General Dr Nazma Begum in women’s professional development, Manjulika Chakma in women’s socio-economic development, Begum Mushtari Shafi in literature and culture, and Farida Akter in women’s rights categories received Begum Rokeya Padak-2020.

Fazilatun Nessa Indira handed over the padak (award) on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.