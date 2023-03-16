Govt’s purchase committee approves 5 proposals

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) today approved five proposals, including four proposals for the development and restoration of navigability of the old Brahmaputra river.

The approval came from this year’s 10th meeting of the CCGP held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing reporters virtually after the meeting, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Syed Mahbub Khan said the cabinet committee approved four proposals of the Shipping Ministry to procure dredging works by cutter suction dredger for old Brahmaputra River with a cost of Taka 336.23 crore under the ‘Development and Restoration of Navigability of Old Brahmaputra, Dharla, Tulai and Punarbhava Rivers’ project.

The government will procure the “Dredging works by cutter suction dredger for old Brahmaputra River (Package-03), (Lot-01).CH: 191.00 Km to 195.00 Km. (e-GP ID NO: 726497)” from SS Engineering and Construction Limited with a cost of Taka 61.92 crore while “Dredging works by cutter suction dredger for old Brahmaputra River (Package-04), (Lot-02).CH: 160.00 Km to 170.00 Km. (e-GP ID NO: 725286)” from joint venture Spectra Engineers Limited and Castle Construction Company Limited with a cost of Taka 98.63 crore.

The government will also procure “Dredging works by cutter suction dredger for old Brahmaputra River (Package-04), (Lot-03).CH: 170.00 Km to 178.00 Km. (e-GP ID NO: 726473)” from Orient Trading and Builders Limited with a cost of Taka 87.83 crore while “Dredging works by cutter suction dredger for old Brahmaputra River (Package-04), (Lot-04).CH: 178.00 Km to 186.00 Km. (e-GP ID NO: 726495)” from joint venture Sonali and NDE with a cost of Taka 87.83 crore.

Syed Mahbub Khan informed that the committee also approved a variation proposal of the Chattogram Development Authority to procure the ‘Construction of Road and Bridge work under the project Construction of Link Road from Dhaka Trunk Road to Baizid Boastami Road including Loop Road at the outer Periphery of AUW’.

Through variation, the new cost of the package is Taka 110.73 crore which was reduced by Taka 19,083.