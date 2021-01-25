Growth of the Online Casino Industry in India

Online gambling has become a leading pastime for players all over the world and the industry has grown rapidly over the past few years. There has been an increase in the popularity of online gambling in India as well and there are many options for those interested in placing wagers on casino games or sporting events. The growth of the industry in India has been due to many reasons. Some include the increased use of mobile devices, trusted payment methods that can be used to conduct payments in Rupees, and more offshore sites entering the market.

Options for Indian Gamblers

While the gambling landscape in India is rather difficult to understand, online gambling is only allowed in certain areas and can only be offered by specific companies. This means that players who are long to play at sites operating in their own country will have very limited options. However, offshore casinos and betting sites will accept Indian players, and there are hundreds of these that are available. You will find many licensed and regulated sites eagerly accepting Indian gamblers, so there is no shortage of options for players.

While the industry inside of India is slow to grow, other countries have seen a huge surge in online casinos and betting sites. Most European sites will target Indian players allowing them to safely and securely open and fund an account to begin playing supported games in a legal environment.

At this time, India is missing out on revenue that could be generated by operating online casinos in the country. However, this has not slowed down the increase in popularity for players. It is estimated that 80% of Indian players are gambling online and most of these players are making use of offshore sites.

Game Titles and Betting Options

One thing that has led to the popularity of online gambling for Indian players is the support of games that are popular in Indian culture. Sites that offer games like Andar Bahar and Teen Patti are top choices for players since these are two of the most popular games played in the country. At trusted sites like Casumo, players will find these games being offered in a live dealer version, where they can interact with dealers and players to enjoy a realistic experience!

In addition to these two great games, Indian players also seek out sites that feature a large collection of lots, Indian Rummy, Blackjack, Roulette, and baccarat. These are the preferred casino games and they can be found at hundreds of offshore sites that provide legal and safe access for any player from India.

Convenient Payment Options

Another reason for the growing popularity of online gambling is the offering of convenient payment options. Indian players will want to find sites where they can use Rupees to make deposits and withdrawals and will also want to find trusted banking options that can be used to conduct these transactions.

Making deposits into online casino accounts from India has been a struggle as many banks will refuse to process the transaction. However, there are some great baking methods that can be used that will allow players the ability to fund an account and engage in real money wagering without having to deal with bank restrictions. Ewallets like Skrill and Neteller and prepaid cards such as AstroPay provide great ways for player s to manage accounts and not have to go through their banks. Some other newer options include Unified Payments Interface, which is one of the more convenient ways for players to send or receive funds. The more popular UPS-based options include Google Pay and PhonePe. (Advertising content)