Hasan asks BNP to seek apology to people for its ill-politics of killing

Sharply criticising BNP’s destructive activities and killing the common people, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said they (BNP) should seek apology from the masses for their ill politics of killing, murder, disappearance and petrol bombs hurling.

“BNP should seek apology from the countrymen for doing ill politics . . . then the people might forgive them,” he said, addressing a discussion at an auditorium of Jatiya Press Club here.

‘Bangabandhu o Jatiya Char Neta Parishad’ organized the discussion marking the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with its advisor Engineer Hamidul Haque in the chair.

During his speech, Hasan appreciated BNP for their decision of taking part in the upcoming by-polls and hoped that they would take part in the elections to judge their popularity not for creating anarchy or making questionable the polls.

The information minister paid rich tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu and other martyrs of his family who were assassinated on the fateful night of August 15, 1975 and the martyrs of the August 24, 2004 gruesome grenade attack.

He said Ziaur Rahman and his family members were the most beneficiaries of the Bangabandhu assassination. Zia, who was the intruder in the Liberation War, joined hands with the murderer Mushtaq and started plotting to assassinate Bangabandhu, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

He said Zia rehabilitated all razakars in the country’s politics after the 1975 changeover. At that time, he (Zia) released about 11 thousand prisoners including convicted war criminals from jail and brought back Golam Azam to the country, he added.

The information minister said Zia gave terrorism an institutional shape and released all accused of seven murders of Dhaka University by using the power of the president. After the rise in politics through the assassination of Bangabandhu, Zia consolidated his power by continuing the politics of assassination, he added.

Hasan said Begum Zia also continued the same trend. “They gave indemnity to stop the trial of killing of about 100 people in the name of ‘Operation Clean Heart’ under the leadership of Begum Zia in 2002. Zia also enacted the indemnity ordinance in Parliament in 1979, so that the killers of Bangabandhu were not tried”, he added.

Besides, he said, it is unprecedented in the world as they killed about five hundred people hurling petrol bombs. “Thus utterances of anti-terrorism rhetoric from those who do politics by entirely depending on murder-disappearance-terrorism are ridiculous. I would like to say them to seek apology from the countrymen,” Hasan said.

Former inspector general of police AKM Shahidul Haque addressed the function as special guest. Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote general secretary Arun Sarker Rana also addressed it while general secretary of the organization Professor HM Soliaman Chowdhury conducted it.