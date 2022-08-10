Hasan for concerted efforts for sustainable democratic state system

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said nourishing election boycotting culture and resisting polls continuously pose a serious threat to democratic society.

“A democratic government is running the state. But is not the sole responsibility for a single political party to establish or giving democracy a firm footing. It’s a collective responsibility for all political parties to make sustenance the democratic state system,” he said.

The minister was inaugurating an e-learning platform titled ‘Politics Matters’- (politicsmatters.com.bd) organised by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and Democracy International at a hotel in the capital.

US Ambassador Peter Haas, BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Jatiya Party presidium member Barrister Shameem Haider Patwary, MP, among others, addressed the function with Chief of Party, SPL, Democracy International Dana L. Olds in the chair.

Hasan said the democratic state system came under threat in the country whenever the state power was seized at gunpoint and political party was formed through distributing surplus of the power. Everyone should come out from the conflicting politics and from the culture of saying ‘no’ to everything, he added.

Only then, he said, congenial atmosphere will prevail in politics. “I hope that all political parties will take part in the next general elections and the next government in Bangladesh will be formed through a free and fair election,” said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

The minister said training is needed for the political activists to awaken the sense of patriotism, humanity and affection for the country and the society as well. While many political workers don’t know that politics is a vow, he added.

The e-learning platform ‘politics matters’ eight courses including Democracy and Elections, Conflict Mitigation, Political Campaign, Community Advocacy and Political Parties, Women’s Political Empowerment, Effective Practices for Political Parties, Political Leadership Development, Training of Trainers.

Each of these modules includes animation films, infographics, and quizzes along with reading materials to assist learning. Using this online platform, political leaders can develop their political skills at their own pace.