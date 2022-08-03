Hasan questions about BNP’s stance over Taliban

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today asked whether the remark of Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury recently made favouring Taliban was the statement of BNP or not.

He raised the question while talking to reporters after attending a discussion titled “Violent August 15: Grief Turns into Strengthen”, arranged by Bangladesh Communication Satellite Company Limited (BCSCL), held at Shell Rose and Dale Bhaban in city’s Bangla Motor area on Thursday evening, marking the National Mourning Day.

Responding to a question, Hasan said establishing peace in Afghanistan is very crucial for the regional and global peace, a ministry press release said.

If the peace situation deteriorates or militancy arises in any country of the South Asia region, it is normal that the whole region will be affected, he said, adding “We always expect peace (in the region).”

Hasan, also the Awami League Joint General Secretary, said it was learnt from various sources that enthusiasm was being observed among the militant groups in the region since Taliban took over Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

“We observed such enthusiasm in Zafrullah. The question was that whether the statement he made about the Taliban was the statement of the BNP,” he said.

Speaking as the chief guest, the information minister paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and those killed in the August 15 carnage at the onset of his speech.

He said the way Bangabandhu Mujib inspired people was rare not only in the country but also in the world.

At the call of the Father of the Nation, he said, the Bangalees jumped into the 1971 Liberation War with their lives in own hands. “That is why Bangabandhu is the greatest Bengalee of all time,” he added.

Mentioning the example of Bangabandhu’s foresight, Hasan said since Bangabandhu ensured the ownership of the oil fields of this land under the control of the country, it has oil and gas today.

He said Bangladesh became a member of the United Nations after its independence under the leadership of Bangabandhu, so it has maritime boundary now.

Joining the meeting through videoconferencing, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said the Bangladesh’s constitution is one of the best constitutions in the world, which was given by Bangabandhu, and his worthy daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is transforming the country into Sonar Bangla.

And the benefits of digital technology spread across the country today, thanks to Sajeeb Wazed Joy, grandson of Bangabandhu, he said.

Chaired by BCSCL chairman Dr Shahjahan Mahmud, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) chairman Shyam Sundar Sikder.