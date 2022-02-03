Hasan to open ‘Bangabandhu Sangbad Kendra’ at PC Kolkata tomorrow

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud will open “Bangabandhu Sangbad Kendra” (Bangabandhu Media Centre) at Press Club Kolkata (PCK) tomorrow afternoon. The centre is being established with the support of Bangladesh government in honour of Father of the Nation Bangabandhhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman marking the birth centenary celebrations of Bangabandhu and the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s War of Liberation.

In the opening ceremony, five veteran journalists of Kolkata will be given the “Muktijuddya Suborno Joyanti Kolom Sena” award for their outstanding contribution to the Bangladesh’s 1971 War of Liberation. The journalists used to gather information during Bangladesh’s war of liberation from the battle fields and took initiatives to disseminate the news to the world media.

The media centre with modern digital facilities will have computers, scanner, an exhibition hall, a library, an overhead projector and a number of digital materials on the Bangladesh’s War of Liberation. Earlier, the minister opened “Bangabandhu Media Centre”, first of its kind in the country, at Press Club of India (PCI) in New Delhi early last month.

“The government of Bangladesh marking the birth centenary celebrations of Bangabandhu and the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s War of Liberation is establishing the media centre,” said Snehasis Sur, president of the club here. He said the media centre, a tribute to the legendary political figure in the subcontinent, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, would immensely help the new generation know about Bangladesh’s War of Liberation and Bangabandhu as well.

Referring to the contribution of the club members in Bangladesh’s liberation struggle, he said establishment of such a club after the name of Bangabandhu is recognition of the club members, who played a crucial role during the 1971 liberation struggle. The minister, who is now on a four-day official visit to West Bengal, will join various programmes here on the sidelines of inauguration of the media centre as the chief guest. He will call on West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandopadhaya, among others.