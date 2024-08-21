বাংলা
Thursday, August 22, 2024
Hasina sued over killing of private firm employee in RAB copter shooting

by Mir Shakil
Mir Shakil

Five people, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque, were implicated in a case lodged over the murder of private company employee Firoj Talukder in indiscriminate shooting from a helicopter of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) during recent anti-discrimination students’ movement.

The other accused in the case are- former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun.

Victim’s wife Reshma Sultana filed the complaint with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mehedi Hasan. The court after recording statement of the complainant, asked the officer in-charge of Mirpur Model Police Station to accept the matter as first information report (FIR).

Firoj Talukder got shot while crossing through Mirpur-10 intersection around 6pm on July 19. He was declared dead as people rushed him to a nearby hospital.

   

