HC discharges rule on bail for Mizanur Rahman Chaklader

The High Court (HC) today dismissed a rule on bail for Chattogram C&F agent Movie Trade International proprietor Mizanur Rahman Chaklader in four cases lodged over tax evasion and smuggling.

“The rule is discharged,” said the order passed by High Court division virtual bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel.

“The High Court has discharged its rule on his bail and ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to conclude probe of the cases within six months,” Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik told BSS.

Barrister Shafique Ahmed, Barrister Mahbub Shafique and Advocate Md Ekramul Hoque argued for the accused.

According to the case documents, Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) of National Board of Revenue (NBR) in its probe found imported goods were released illegally from Chattogram port in 2017 and 2018 by using user IDs of two former port officials.

CIID filed the first case against Chaklader for tax evasion and smuggling with capital’s Ramna Police Station on January 16, 2019. Later a couple of more cases were filed against him.