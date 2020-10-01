HC orders Green Line to give crash victim Tk 20 lakh more

The High Court (HC) today ordered Green Line Paribahan authorities to give Taka 20 lakh more as compensation to Russel Sarker, whose left leg was severed after getting crushed by one of the buses of the company in the capital.

A High Court division virtual bench comprising Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader passed the order, disposing of a rule it had issued earlier in this regard.

The court announced the order with the consent of the Green Line authorities, who agreed not to appeal against this latest order anymore.

The transport company have so far gave Russel Taka 13 lakh in phases, and after today’s order, they have to give him Taka 20 lakh more in next three months.

According to the case documents, the driver of that bus crushed private car driver Russel intentionally as the two logged in an altercation on Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover on April 28, 2018.

“Russel’s left leg got severed after coming under the bus,” Advocate Khandaker Shamsul Haque Reza, who moved a petition in this regard, told newsmen earlier.

After filing of the writ petition, the High Court on May 14, 2018, issued a rule and the court on March 12, 2019, had ordered Green Line Paribahan authorities to give Taka 50 lakh to Russel Sarker.

“The court ordered Green Line Paribahan to provide all the medical expenses for Russel and arrange fitting a prosthetic limb for him,” Advocate Reza had said.