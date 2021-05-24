Home / National / Details

HC wants documents over interest waiver of Tk 48 crore

24 May 2021, 8:28:51

The High Court (HC) today sought documents over waiving interest of Taka 48 crore against a loan of Taka 85 crore taken by former joint convener of Chittagong South District BNP Mohammad Ali Abbas.

A High Court division virtual bench comprising Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir passed the order after holding a hearing on a writ petition filed in this regard. The court also issued a rule, asking authorities concerned to explain as to why it shall not declare the decision of waiving the interest, illegal.

Supreme Court lawyer Anisur Rahman filed the writ with the copies of newspaper reports on the waiving of interest. Advocate Chanchal Kumar Biswas moved the plea before the court.

According to the case documents, the BNP leader took a loan of Taka 85 crore around a decade ago from Krishi Bank. As he failed to repay the loan, a case was filed against him by the bank two years later.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) also filed another case against Abbas for amassing wealth on his and his wife’s name with the bank money and laundering the money abroad.

But without even waiting for the cases to be disposed of, the bank in a bizarre decision waived the interest of Taka 48 crore.

Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.

Comments:

Latest from National

All news from National
BD24Live.com © 2021 - Developed by | EMPERORSOFT

Editor In Chief: Amirul Islam
House#35/10, Road#11, Sekhertek, Dhaka 1207
Email: info@bd24live.com
Phone: 02-58157744

District Desk: 01552592502
News Desk: 09678677191
News Editor: 09678677190
Email: office.bd24live@gmail.com

GO TOP
About Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Advertise with us Contact Us Cookies Archive