HC wants documents over interest waiver of Tk 48 crore

The High Court (HC) today sought documents over waiving interest of Taka 48 crore against a loan of Taka 85 crore taken by former joint convener of Chittagong South District BNP Mohammad Ali Abbas.

A High Court division virtual bench comprising Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir passed the order after holding a hearing on a writ petition filed in this regard. The court also issued a rule, asking authorities concerned to explain as to why it shall not declare the decision of waiving the interest, illegal.

Supreme Court lawyer Anisur Rahman filed the writ with the copies of newspaper reports on the waiving of interest. Advocate Chanchal Kumar Biswas moved the plea before the court.

According to the case documents, the BNP leader took a loan of Taka 85 crore around a decade ago from Krishi Bank. As he failed to repay the loan, a case was filed against him by the bank two years later.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) also filed another case against Abbas for amassing wealth on his and his wife’s name with the bank money and laundering the money abroad.

But without even waiting for the cases to be disposed of, the bank in a bizarre decision waived the interest of Taka 48 crore.