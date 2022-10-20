Health Minister Zahid Maleque today said the government has taken all necessary measures to tackle the ongoing outbreak of the dengue disease.

“We have taken prompt steps to provide healthcare services to the dengue patients… the number of dengue patients has increased sharply in recent times,” he told at a function at the Shishu Hospital in the city, an official release said.

Secretary of Health Education and Family Welfare Division Md Saiful Hasan Badal, Director General of Directorate General of Health Services Prof Dr ABM Kurshid Alam and President of Bangladesh Medical Association Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, among others, addressed the function with Chairmen

of Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute Prof Shahidullah in the chair.

The minister said the government has set up medical units dedicated to dengue patients at different hospitals in Dhaka city including Dhaka North City Corporation Hospital, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and Lalkuthi Hospital.

He urged authorities of both Dhaka South City Corporation and Dhaka North City Corporation to take prompt action for killing Adese mosquitoes to control rising trend of dengue disease.

“We are launching awareness campaign aiming to destroy potential breeding sources of dengue. I am urging people to remain clean in both inside and outside of the houses for stopping breeding of adese mosquitoes,” Maleque added.

The DGHS sources said Mirpur, Uttara, Mugda, Jatrabari, Dhanmondi and Mohammadpur in Dhaka city have been identified as dengue hotspots. It said the highest number of cases has been detected in Cox’s Bazar after Dhaka.