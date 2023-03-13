Heat wave may continue: Met office
The ongoing mild heat wave would continue in different parts of the country, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
“Mild heat wave is sweeping over Khulna and Sylhet divisions and the districts of Chattogram, Rangamati, Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban and Sylhet and it may continue,” said a Met office bulletin issued this morning.
The Met office also predicted that the weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country. However, day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the bulletin said.
The highest temperature on Sunday was recorded 37.0 degree Celsius jointly in Sitakunda and Rangamati, while today’s minimum temperature was 15.1 degree Celsius in Srimangal.
The sun sets at 6:07 pm today and rises at 6:09 am tomorrow in the capital.
Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.
Editor In Chief: Amirul Islam
House#35/10, Road#11, Sekhertek, Dhaka 1207
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 02-58157744
District Desk: 01552592502
News Desk: 09678677191
News Editor: 09678677190
Email: [email protected]
Comments: