Heat wave may continue: Met office

The ongoing mild heat wave would continue in different parts of the country, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

“Mild heat wave is sweeping over Khulna and Sylhet divisions and the districts of Chattogram, Rangamati, Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban and Sylhet and it may continue,” said a Met office bulletin issued this morning.

The Met office also predicted that the weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country. However, day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the bulletin said.

The highest temperature on Sunday was recorded 37.0 degree Celsius jointly in Sitakunda and Rangamati, while today’s minimum temperature was 15.1 degree Celsius in Srimangal.

The sun sets at 6:07 pm today and rises at 6:09 am tomorrow in the capital.