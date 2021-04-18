Hefajat leader Mamunul Haque arrested in City

Police have arrested Hefajat-e-Islam Joint Secretary General and Secretary of the Dhaka City unit Mamunul Haque from Jamia Rahmania Arabia Madrasha at Mohammadpur area here this afternoon.

“A joint team of the Detective Branch (DB) Police and Tejgaon Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have arrested Hefajat leader Mamunul Haque at around 12:30pm,” said Joint Commissioner of the DB Md Mahbub Alam.

After arresting him, Alam said Mamunul Haque has been taken to the Deputy Commissioner Office of the Tejgaon Division from where he will be taken to the DB office after completing necessary formalities.

He has been shown arrested in a case filed with Mohammadpur Police Station, he added.

Md Harun-ur-Rashid, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the Tejgaon Division told the journalists that Maminul Haque has already confessed his involvement in destructive activities to the Police. He will be taken to the court tomorrow seeking remand, Harun added.