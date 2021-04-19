Home / National / Details

Hefajat’s Mamunul remanded in vandalism case

19 April 2021, 6:00:21

Dhaka court today placed Hefajat-e-Islam central joint secretary general and genereal secretary of its Dhaka city wing Mamunul Haque on seven-day remand in a 2020 case lodged over carrying out vandalism.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Devdas Chandra Adhikari passed the order as police produced the accused before the court at 11.10am and pleaded to place him on seven-day remand in the case lodged with Mohammadpur Police Station.

Mamunul’s lawyers however argued for his bail. After hearing both sides, the court placed him on seven-day remand.

Earlier, officer in-charge of Mohammadpur Police Station Abdul Latif said they were probing the 2020 case and found clear evidence of Mamunul’s involvement in that incident, adding, “That is why we have arrested him.”

Mamunul has been accused in many similar cases across the country. Police arrested the Hefajat leader on April 18 from Mohammadpur Jamiya Rahmaniya Arabia Madrasa.

