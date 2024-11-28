বাংলা
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home » Hezbollah proclaims ‘victory’ over Israel
World News

Hezbollah proclaims ‘victory’ over Israel

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 2 views 1 minutes read

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said Wednesday it had achieved “victory” over Israel and that its fighters were at the ready, in its first statement since a truce between the two sides took effect.

“Victory from God almighty was the ally of the righteous cause,” the statement from the Iran-backed group said.

Hezbollah fighters “will remain in total readiness to deal with the Israeli enemy’s ambitions and its attacks”, the statement added, without directly mentioning the truce or its terms.

Israel launched a bombing campaign targeting Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon on September 23 and later sent in ground troops, after more than a year of cross-border exchanges of fire begun by the Iran-backed group over the Gaza war.

   

Israel dealt Hezbollah heavy blows during the conflict, including killing longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah and other senior officials.

The Hezbollah statement said Israeli forces failed in their “attempts… to occupy and set up in any of the towns”, to prevent Hezbollah’s cross-border attacks or to “establish a military and security buffer zone as the enemy had hoped”.

It said Hezbollah fighters targeted Israel “until the last day of the aggression”.

The truce deal requires Hezbollah to pull back north of the Litani River, some 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the border with Israel, and dismantle its military infrastructure in south Lebanon.

   

You may also like

Masato Kanda becomes ADB’s new president

Trump seeks to have civil fraud ruling quashed

Ex-PM Khan supporters kill 4 Pakistan security forces: govt

Team Trump assails Biden decision on missiles for Ukraine

Sunshine state of mind: Trump taps Florida neighbors for top jobs

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Ex-PM Khan supporters kill 4 Pakistan security forces: govt
Bangladesh committed to sweeping labour reforms: Chief Adviser
CEC, 4 ECs sworn in
Police initiates probe into passenger harassment incidents at HSIA

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More