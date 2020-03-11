Historic March 7 observed with great enthusiasm

The nation today observed the historic March 7 across the country commemorating Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s epoch-making speech of 1971 that drew the crucial strategy for an independent and sovereign state.

On March 7 in 1971, Bangabandhu delivered a momentous speech at the then Race Course Maidan, now Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka, effectively declaring the War of Independence, which speech brought the country’s independence successfully.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has included the speech in the Memory of the World International Register – a list of the world’s important documentary heritage.

The ruling Awami League and its associate bodies and other social, political and cultural organizations observed the day by organizing various programmes, including hoisting national and party flags, paying homage to Bangabandhu, holding doa and milad mahfils and discussions.

The day’s programmes of AL began with hoisting the national and party flags atop Bangabandhu Bhaban and party offices. Later, the party leaders placed wreaths at Bangabandhu’s portrait in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to the great leader and greatest Bengali of all times by placing a wreath at his portrait and observed sometime silence showing respect to Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi in the city.

Later, she along with party leaders also placed another wreath at Bangabandhu’s portrait on behalf of the Awami League.

Thousands of people from all walks of life thronged Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Dhanmondi 32 No road and paid rich tributes to Bangabandhu to mark the 49th anniversary of his March 7 speech of 1971.

Later, different associate bodies of the ruling AL, including Awami Juba League, Bangladesh Chhatra League, Mohila Awami League, Sramik League, Krishok League, Jubo Mohila League and Swechchasebak League, also placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu.

Besides, a discussion was held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center at 3 pm with AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader delivered the welcome speech at the discussion while AL Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu, Presidium Members Begum Matia Chowdhury, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Mohammad Nasim and Lt Col Muhammad Faruk Khan, former University Grant Commission (UGC) Chairman Professor Dr Abdul Mannan and AL Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul-Alam Hanif and Information Minister Dr Hassan Mahmud addressed it, among others.

To mark the day, the Department of Films and Publications (DFP) organized a discussion on the historic 7 march and an honor awarding programme at Tathya Bhaban (information complex) in the city.

Information Minister and AL Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud addressed the discussion as the chief guest while Information Secretary Kamrun Nahar addressed it as the special guest with DFP SM Gulam Kibria in the chair.

Bangabandhu Parishad organized a discussion titled ‘One Speech, One Country’ at its central office in the city’s Kalabagan area with its General Secretary and AL Advisory Council Member Dr SA Malek in the chair.

Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA) President Dr Abul Barkat and lawmaker Mohammad Shafiqur Rahman addressed the discussion, among others.

Besides, Bangladesh National Commission for UNESCO organized a daylong exhibition and discussion at Azimpur Government Girls’ School and College playground in the city, marking the registration of the Bangabandhu’s 7 March Speech in the International Memory of the World Heritage.

Education Minister and AL Joint General Secretary Dr Dipu Moni addressed the functions as the chief guest.

A discussion was also held on the importance and significance of Bangabandhu’s historic 7 March speech at Dhaka University (DU) Teacher-Student Center (TSC) auditorium with DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair.

Earlier, the DU authorities paid homage to the architect of the country by placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu on 7 March Bhaban premises at Rokeya Hall on the campus.

Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television, private television channels and radio stations aired special programmes while national dailies brought out special supplements marking the occasion.