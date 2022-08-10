Holy Ashura today

The holy Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hossain Ibn Ali (RA), a grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), is being observed across the country today with due religious solemnity.

Today is the 10th day of the month of Muharram in Hijri calendar. This day is well-known as the “Holy Ashura”.

It is regarded as the day of Karbala, a ‘mourning and heartbreaking event’, which has special religious significance for the Muslim community across the globe.

Muslims across the world recall the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hossain (RA) along with his family members and 72 followers, who embraced martyrdom in 680 AD in the desert of Karbala on the banks of the Euphrates River in Iraq while fighting for truth and justice against the Yazid forces.

Their self-sacrifice at Karbala Maidan to uphold the great ideals of Islam, the religion of peace and harmony, is shining in the history of humanity.

On the eve of the holy Ashura, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday issued separate messages, paying deep respect to Hazrat Imam Hossain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala.

Noting that the Holy Ashura is a significant and mourning day for the entire Muslim Ummah, the President said the eternal words of the sacred Ashura, burning in the memory of the tragic events of Karbala, inspires us to speak out against injustice and oppression, inspire us to follow the path of truth and beauty.

Abdul Hamid hoped that the great teachings of Holy Ashura would reflect in the lives of all.

“Islam is a religion of peace and harmony. Here there is no room for confrontation, jealousy and envy,” the President added.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, termed the holy Ashura as a very mournful, significant and glorious day.

She said all have to uphold the day’s significance in their hearts and participate in public welfare work from their respective positions in establishing truth and justice in the national life and build a non-discriminatory, happy, prosperous and peaceful “Sonar Bangladesh” earlier envisioned by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Referring to the ongoing pandemic Covid-19 outbreak, the premier said the lethal virus has reared its head again and her government is taking necessary measures to deal with this situation.

She also sought for providing continued assistance from the people of all walks of life in this regard and urged all to observe the holy Ashura with respective families at home and offer special doa so that the Almighty Allah help get rid of this pandemic soon.

Police have taken special security measures in the capital Dhaka on the occasion. The procession will be brought out with some security guidelines.

The day is a public holiday.

Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and private TV channels are airing special programmes while newspapers and online news portals publish supplements highlighting the significance of the day.

On the occasion, a special prayer and discussion on ‘Importance and Significance of Holy Ashura’ was held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque yesterday at 1.30pm by Islamic Foundation.