Holy Ramadan begins on Friday

The holy month of Ramadan of 1444 Hijri will begin in the country on Friday (March 24) as the new moon was not sighted in the sky of Bangladesh today.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee at the conference room of Islamic Foundation (IF) at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque here this evening, said an IF press release.

State Minister for Religious Affairs and National Moon Sighting Committee President Md Faridul Haque Khan presided over the meeting.

As per the decision, the holy Shab-e-Qadr or Lailatul Qadr, the night when the first verses of the holy Quran were revealed to Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), will be observed on the night of April 18 (Tuesday night).

Muslims are meant to fast from dawn to dusk during the lunar month, a time of restraint and austerity.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages greeting the countrymen and all Muslim Ummah across the world with the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

President Abdul Hamid, in his message, said, “The holy month of Ramadan fulfilled with blessings (Barkat) has come again after a year. This holy month brings a unique opportunity of getting closer to Allah and attaining taqwa (fear of Allah)”.

Noting that the whole Muslim Ummah observes the month with due religious fervor to attain self-restraint, self-rectification and forgiveness, he said fasting plays a vital role in establishing sympathy, amity and brotherhood among all, including the rich and the poor.

The President hoped that the people would be able to realize the sanctity and significance of the holy Ramadan and reflect it in their personal and social lives and contribute to building a peaceful society.

He said the whole world including Bangladesh is facing economic crisis due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war.

The President urged the affluent section of the people to extend their helping hands for poor people of the country during the month of Ramadan.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said this holy month creates an opportunity of self-rectification through self-restraint and getting closer to, and satisfaction and forgiveness of the Almighty Allah.

The fasting plays a vital role in establishing sympathy, amity and brotherhood among all, including the rich and the poor, she also said.

“Let’s be inspired by the teachings of the Ramadan and protect the holiness of the Ramadan, showing modesty, patience and restraint at all levels of life and shunning all forms of pleasure, hatred, merriment and conflict,” Sheikh Hasina said.

Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. It is a time when Muslims around the world focus on prayers, fasting, giving charity and religious devotion.

All government, semi-government and private offices have arranged new office schedule coinciding with the special arrangements for iftar for its officers, employees and staff.