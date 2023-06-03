How 3 trains crashed into each other in Odisha

Yesterday India saw one of the most gruesome train accidents. The accident witnessed the Coromandel Express and Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express crashing into each other. As a result, hundreds of people were killed and about 900 injured in the Balasore district of Odisha. The rescue operation is still underway and the death toll may rise further.

On the way to Howrah, several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express derailed and fell on the adjacent tracks. This derailment took place at 6:55 pm when Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express was on the downline and got hit by the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express which was on the upline on the same track at 7 pm. That is when the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express crumpled into an already derailed Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express.

After the two trains crashed into each other, the derailed coaches of Coromandel Express then got displaced and hit the goods train which was parked on the adjacent track.

Much fake information is circulating in the media but the Railway Ministry will conduct a high-level inquiry to know what led to the accident. For now, the main focus of the authorities is to rescue the passengers.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has announced a state mourning on Saturday cancelling all celebratory public events. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, State Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, and many others have conveyed grief and ordered respective authorities to help in rescue operations.