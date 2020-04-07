IEDCR reports three more COVID-19 deaths, 35 fresh cases

Bangladesh today feared the novel coronavirus

to expand its clutches with an extra wrath in the next one month as the virus

overnight claimed three more lives and infected 35 others increasing the toll

to 12 and number of infected people to 123.

“Three more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours,” Institute of

Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) director Professor Dr

Meerjady Sabrina Flora told a virtual media briefing, also joined by

directorate general of health services (DGHS) Professor Dr Abul Kalam Azad.

Flora added that detection of fresh 35 cases during the period now took the

number of coronavirus cases to 123 in the country while 64 of them were found

in Dhaka, 23 in Narayanganj, 11 in Madaripur and five in Gaibandha.

She said the rest of the cases were reported from elsewhere as COVID-19

appeared to have spread its clutches on at least 15 of the country’s 64

districts.

Flora said the fresh 35 cases were detected as “we have tested 468 samples

though 14 labs across the country in the last 24 hours” while among the

infected 30 were male and five female and 11 of them were in their 40s and

six in their 20s.

Health minister Zahid Maleque earlier today at a meeting warned the country

was likely to be exposed to extra COVID-19 risks in the next 30 days as

healthcare officials said “community transmission” of the virus began.

Maleque during the meeting, however, quoted the overnight COVID-19 death

figure to be four, which Azad later called “a mistake” caused by erroneous

double counting of one of the victims.

The minister appeared before the media virtually emerging from an

emergency meeting with concerned officials under the purview of his ministry,

representatives of doctors’ forums including Bangladesh Medical Association

(BMA) and non-government organizations.

Maleque urged all to be more cautious against COVID-19 in the next one

month saying “the next 30 days are very crucial”.

A health ministry spokesman later told BSS that the meeting discussed ways

to keep people indoors and ensure use of protective gears including masks and

germicides alongside enhanced engagement of private hospitals during the

pandemic.

Health officials said Dhaka’s Tolarbagh and Bashabo, Madaripur, Narayanganj

and Gaibandha appeared to be the worst coronavirus-prone areas while Flora

today called Dhaka and Narayanganj COVID-19 “hotspots” as maximum number of

cases were detected in the two cities.

Azad told the briefing that so far 66,810 people were kept at both home and

institutional quarantine and of them, 299 were under surveillance at

institutional quarantine.

Current of quarantined people, he said, was 11,330 as 55,483 people were

released after they showed no symptom of COVID-19 during the quarantine

period.

Azad said 14,41,793 people so far received healthcare services from

hotline mobile numbers and health web portals as the government formed a

group of medical professionals comprising 13,262 doctors to provide emergency

health services to the people.

“They’re providing healthcare services through online,” he earlier said.

The contact hotline and mobile numbers – 16263; 333; 10655 and 01944333222

– to receive information and treatment facilities on Covid-19.