If necessary, inter-district bus services to be shut down: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said if necessary, steps will be taken to shut down the inter-district bus services aiming to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus.

“Bus owners are frustrated as passengers have drastically declined…if necessary, steps will be taken to shut down the inter-district bus services to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” he said while addressing a press

briefing on contemporary affairs at the Secretariat here.

Replying to a question, Quader said: “The lives of people must be protected from coronavirus. We will do everything necessary to this end. If

required, some areas of the country will be shut down.”

Terming the coronavirus as a deadly one, he said the strength of Bangalees are stronger than the virus and “We hope that we would be able to defeat if together.”

The AL general secretary said the government has decided that nobody would be allowed holding meetings or rallies in the country due to coronavirus.

“We celebrated the inaugural function of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary celebration in a limited way. There was supposed to be a huge gathering in Tongipara but the presence of people was very limited. We will carefully tackle the coronavirus,” he added.

Noting that coronavirus is a common enemy, Quader urged all to be united to fight the deadly virus, reaching above all the political thoughts.

As per the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said, all necessary medical equipment, including masks, medicines and kits, will be supplied to hospitals.

Calling upon all not to do politics over coronavirus, the AL general secretary said the World Health Organization (WHO) has given emphasis on test and “we will follow the WHO’s guidelines”.