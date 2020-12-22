IGP urges SPs to be role model in performing duties

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed has called upon the Superintendents of Police (SPs) to become role model in performing duties.

“The dignity and respect of Bangladesh Police must be enhanced. We have to work for the people of the country as change makers. So you (Superintendents of Police) will have to be role model,” he said.

The police chief briefed the newly-appointed SPs in 13 districts at the conference room of the police headquarters yesterday.

Benazir Ahmed said, “`Brutality’ must be buried forever. People will have to be loved, they (people) need to be treated well. If you love people, they (people) will also love you and coronavirus has shown us that.”

He stressed the need for creating a dignified police force free from corruption and drug, saying, “There is no room of anyone connected to corruption and drugs in the police department”.

He said bit policing activities have already been launched across the country. Effective bit policing needs to be implemented so that the police can get detailed information about law and order situation, criminals, crime trends, etc. in the society, the IGP said.

He said overall welfare of the force must be ensured along with keeping an eye on discipline. “Welfare and discipline cannot be matched,” he said.

Additional IGP Md Moinur Rahman Chowdhury and senior police officers were present at the function.

The government transferred Kurigram, Rangamati, Magura, Gazipur, Sherpur, Thakurgaon, Pabna, Barguna, Rajbari, Moulvibazar, Cumilla, Gopalganj and Barisal SPs recently.