Implementation of JS body recommendation to close Savar Tannery Complex starts

Environment Ministry has started taking steps to implement the recommendation of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment to close the Savar Tannery Complex. Chairman of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSIC) has been requested to send a clear explanation as to why the Savar Tannery Complex will not be closed as per the recommendation of the parliamentary committee by September 20, 2021, said a release here.

The request was made in a letter signed by the Director General of the Department of Environment Mohammad Ashraf Uddin on 9 September 2021.

According to the decision of the 21st meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, it was recommended to close the tannery complex in an emergency basis, as the committee found that the waste management was not being done properly as per the provisions of the relevant law.

In the meeting, it was also stated that in the future, if the complex is operated in accordance with the provisions of the law, the issue of reopening may be considered, the release added. The parliamentary watchdog also recommended to collect maximum compensation through fines till the closure.