Implementation of July Charter will guide nation to move forward: CA

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today said that the proper implementation of the July National Charter will help free the nation from the burdens of its past and guide it to move forward.

“This is a matter of great historical change. What the Commission will hand over to us today is the framework for that implementation process. If we can properly follow the process of implementation and move the work forward, Bangladesh will be freed from the burdens of its past. This Charter will guide us toward a new beginning for the nation,” he said.

The Chief Adviser made the remarks at the onset of the recommendations handover ceremony at the State Guest House Jamuna here.

Terming the day a historic one, Professor Yunus said, “We started our journey with the uprising that followed one of the most important chapters — the July Declaration. After that, the July National Charter came. Today marks another important day — the beginning of the implementation process of that July Charter.”

Describing today a “historic day” in the nation’s history, he said, “Today, on behalf of the Commission, a proposal will be submitted to the government. This is a significant and remarkable occasion in the nation’s history.”

The Chief Adviser thanked National Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz and all the members of the Commission for initiating this historic day and making it a reality through their long and tireless efforts.

“Today, as a result of their hard work, we will learn about the implementation process and discuss it further,” Professor Yunus said.

Later, Professor Yunus presented the recommendations outlining the process for implementing the July National Charter.

National Consensus Commission members and other interim government advisers were present at the event.