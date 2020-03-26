Independence and National Day of Bangladesh celebrated in Singapore

Today, Bangladesh High Commission in Singapore celebrated the 49th Anniversary of Independence and National Day of Bangladesh. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Singapore and respecting the advisories of the host government, the High Commission arranged a brief programme with the participation of limited number of guests. The programme of the day started with the hoisting of the national flag at the chancery premises. Special prayers/munajat was offered seeking salvation of the martyrs of the liberation war and for the peace and prosperity of the country. Messages from the Hon’ble President, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and State Minister for Foreign Affairs were read out for the audience.

A discussion meeting was organized on the significance of the day. The High Commissioner in his remarks, paid homage to the valiant freedom fighters and millions of martyrs, who made supreme sacrifices of their lives during the Liberation War. He highlighted the great contribution of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for the independence of Bangladesh. The High Commissioner urged all expatriate Bangladeshis, inspired by patriotism and the true spirit of the independence of Bangladesh, to contribute to the development of the country.

Representatives from social and cultural organizations, High Commission officials and members of the community participated at the event. On this occasion, the High Commission arranged publication of a 2-page special supplement in the Singapore’s leading business daily “The Business Times”, which received high appreciation from the guests.