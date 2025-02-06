India be responsible for Hasina’s any political move there: Nahid

Information and Broadcasting adviser Nahid Islam has said India will be responsible if ousted Shaeikh Hasina is allowed to conduct any political activities from there.

“India gave shelter to Sheikh Hasina and they have some sort of explanation for this. We asked India to return Sheikh Hasina to Bangladesh and that is a diplomatic issue. But if Sheikh Hasina try to do politics from there, if holds political meeting in India, then Indian government will be liable for this,” Nahid said.

The adviser said this at a programme on the occasion of unveiling the cover of a book title- ‘Sangbadpatra-e July Ovyutthan’ (July Uprising on Newspaper) at poet Shamsur Rahman auditorium of Bangla Academy here today.

Nahid said said, We, the student-people , will be on the streets to respond to any possible anarchy in the month of February and March.

“We will continue our resistance. We are always ready as attempts are going on to make people worry and create division in our unity,” he said.

Nahid asked the editors of the newspapers who played controversial role during the July movement to clarify their role, saying, newspapers played both positive and negative rules during the July uprising.

During the movement newspapers were forced to release prescribed news but many newspaper house intentionally built narratives to support the regime.

“Those who were forced to publish the regime’s version, should clarify their position to the public, otherwise they will lose credibility,” Nahid observed.

The adviser asked the people to be united for the sake of the country’s wellbeing.

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam, Managing director of Bangladesh Sangabad Sangstha (BSS) Mahbub Morshed, PIB director general Faruque Wasif, publisher of Adarsha Prakashani Mahbubur Rahman, writer of the book and senior assistant press secretary to the chief adviser Ahammad Foyez also spoke on the occasion.