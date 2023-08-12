India expects ‘peaceful’ election in Bangladesh

India today expressed the hope that the upcoming general election in Bangladesh would be held peacefully.

Responding to a media query, India’s External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a weekly media briefing here this afternoon that he doesn’t have any particular comments on “internal development” there (Bangladesh).

“I think, I have spoken it last week…Look, I don’t have really any particular comments on internal development there (Bangladesh),” he said.

On the issue of caretaker government, he declined to make comments on it saying those are Bangladesh’s international affairs. But he mentioned that the “Constitution of the country (Bangladesh) has a position on it”.

Earlier, on August 3, the MEA Spokesperson said New Delhi wants Bangladesh’s election and democratic process to be decided by the people of the country and expected that the polls would be held in a peaceful atmosphere, noting “what happens in Bangladesh, impacts us (India)”.

In the regular press briefing, he said India is closely monitoring (the situation in Bangladesh) by its High Commission in Dhaka and hoped “there is peace and no violence and the elections are held as per plans.”