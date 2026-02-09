India speaks out after ICC meeting with Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had met with the ICC regarding issues surrounding India-Pakistan matches, raising various demands. Now, India has expressed its stance on the match decision.

They stated that they would accept the ICC’s final decision in this matter. BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla said that the board has no independent opinion on the issue.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Rajeev Shukla said, “I have already made it clear. Whatever decision the ICC makes, we will accept it. The BCCI has nothing to say on this matter.”

Indications suggest that the stalemate over the India-Pakistan match in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup may soon be resolved. Pakistani media has reported that a significant breakthrough could come after a meeting between the ICC, Pakistan Cricket Board, and Bangladesh Cricket Board.

The meeting took place in Lahore on Sunday, attended by ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, and BCB President Aminul Islam. The main topic of discussion was Pakistan’s decision to boycott the India-Pakistan match, which was scheduled to be held in Colombo on February 15.

Geo TV reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board would consult with the Pakistan government for clear directives on the matter, after which an official announcement could be made.