Home / World News / Details

India virus deaths pass 100,000: official data

3 October 2020, 2:10:06

Deaths from the novel coronavirus in India passed 100,000 on Saturday, official data showed as the pandemic continues to rage across the world’s second-most populous country.

A total of 100,842 people have now died, health ministry figures showed, giving India the third-highest death toll in the world behind the United States and Brazil.

In terms of cases, India has recorded 6.47 million and is on course to overtake the US as the country with the most infections in the coming weeks.

Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.

Comments:

Latest from World News

All news from World News
BD24Live.com © 2020 - Developed by | EMPERORSOFT

Editor In Chief: Amirul Islam
House#35/10, Road#11, Sekhertek, Dhaka 1207
Email: info@bd24live.com
Phone: 02-58157744

District Desk: 01552592502
News Desk: 09678677191
News Editor: 09678677190
Email: office.bd24live@gmail.com

GO TOP
About Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Advertise with us Contact Us Cookies Archive