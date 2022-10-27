Indian high commissioner presents credentials to President

President M Abdul Hamid today received the credentials of Indian’s new High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranny Kumar Verma at Bangabhaban here this evening.

Welcoming the new Indian envoy, the President said India is a tested friend of Bangladesh that always gives priority to the bilateral ties with India, President’s Press Secretary Md Joinal Abedin told BSS later.

Thanking the government and people of India for their cooperation in the 1971 Great War of Liberation, President Hamid said since then bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India have been gradually expanding in various fields.

The existing relations between the two countries will reach a new height during the tenure of the new High Commissioner of India, the President hoped.

The Head of the State said in the current context, international cooperation is very important to deal with the situation caused by the existing global problems, specially the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the Russia-Ukraine war.

He hoped that Bangladesh and India would help each other in various fields to overcome this situation.

During the meeting, the Indian High Commissioner said his country attaches importance to increasing cooperation and developing relations with Bangladesh.

He sought the President’s all-out cooperation in carrying out his assignment in Dhaka.

The President assured the envoy of providing all-out cooperation in discharging his duty here in cementing further Bangladesh relations with the two states.

Secretaries concerned to the President were present there.