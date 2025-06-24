Indictment hearing in Hasina’s crimes against humanity case July 1

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1 today set July 1 for holding indictment hearing in a crimes against humanity case against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and two others over their role in monstrous crimes committed during the July-August Mass Uprising.

The other two accused in the case are- former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

The three-member ICT-1, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, passed the order as Hasina and Kamal refrained from appearing before the court despite a newspaper notice asking them to surrender.

The tribunal said state defence counsel would be appointed for Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to represent them before the court.

The ICT-1 on June 17 published notice on two national dailies, asking ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to surrender on June 24.

“…as per rule 31 of the International Crimes (Tribunal-1) Rules of Procedure 2010 (Amendment), 2025, they are hereby ordered to surrender at this tribunal on June 24, 2025. Otherwise, trial will be held in their absence as per section 10A of the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, 1973,” the notice said.

The three-member ICT-1 led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder on June 16 ordered the authorities concerned to publish notices on two national dailies, one in Bangla and another in English, asking the two fugitives to give up before the court.

Earlier, the ICT-1 on June 1 took the formal charge, filed by the prosecution in the case, into cognizance and had set June 16 for passing further order in this connection.

In line with that order, Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam said on June 16 that of the three accused, Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal are yet to be arrested and police learned from different sources that they are in India right now.

The ICT chief prosecutor then pleaded for further instruction from the tribunal in this connection. The tribunal after that directed authorities concerned to publish notices in two widely circulated national dailies, asking the two fugitive accused to appear before it within seven days.

The court had also set June 24 for passing further order in this connection.

The prosecution in the formal charge brought five charges against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

The ICT’s investigation agency filed its probe report in the crimes against humanity and mass killing case on May 12.