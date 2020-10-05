Industries Ministry adopts zero tolerance policy against corruption: Humayun

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun today said his ministry has adopted a zero tolerance policy against any kind of corruption and irregularities.

“The Ministry of Industries has a positive attitude towards objective news published in the media. There will be no change in our attitude,” he said.

The minister said this at a statement in the context of the news published in the Daily Jugantor.

In the statement, Humayun has drawn the attention to a news item titled “Corruption in PM’s priority project at the beginning of Taltali Ship Recycling Industry” published in Daily Jugantor on October 4.

According to reporter Matin Abdullah, the report of the Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation (BSEC) under the supervision of the Ministry of Industries has been prepared on the basis of several errors and corruption in the preparation of the survey report of the eco-friendly ship recycling industry construction project.

The Industries Minister feels that this information needs to be investigated in the interest of ensuring transparency and accountability in the implementation of the project.

In order to avoid any confusion in the minds of the people, the statement of the Industries Minister is as follows:

‘My (Industries Minister’s) attention has been drawn to the news published in the Daily Jugantor on October 4 about the errors and corruption in the preparation of the survey report of Prime Minister’s priority eco-friendly ship recycling industry construction project at the mouth of the Bay of Bengal at Taltoli in Barguna district. The report has been taken seriously by the Ministry of Industries and I have directed the ministry to verify its validity and take administrative action against those responsible. To this end, today (October 5) a 3 (three) member investigation committee has been formed under the leadership of Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Industries Md Yusuf Ali. Deputy Secretary (Bira) of the Ministry of Industries Md Mokhlesur Rahman Akand and Deputy Secretary (Planning) Harun-

or-Rashid are included in the committee as members.’

The committee will verify the incident within 7 (seven) days and submit an investigation report with necessary recommendations.