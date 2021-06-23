Information and broadcasting ministry signs APA with its 13 organisations
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting today signed ‘Annual Performance Agreement’ (APA) for fiscal year 2021-22 with its 13 subordinate bodies aimed at inspiring the organizations to perform ‘result oriented’ activities.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ministry Dr Md Murad Hassan, among others, were present at the APA signing ceremony.
Information and Broadcasting Secretary Md Makbul Hossain and heads of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), Press Information Department (PID), Press Institute of Bangladesh (PIB), Bangladesh Press Council (BPC), Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC), Bangladesh Film and Television Institute (BFTI), Bangladesh Television (BTV), Bangladesh Betar, National Institute of Mass Communication (NIMCO), Bangladesh Film Archive (BFA), Bangladesh Film Censor Board (BFSB), Department of Mass Communication (DMC) and Department of Films and Publications (DFP) signed the agreements on behalf of their respective sides at the conference room of the ministry, said an official release.
Information and Broadcasting Secretary Md Makbul Hossain and Managing Director and Chief Editor of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Abul Kalam Azad signed the APA and exchanged the documents first.
Then heads of PIB, PID, BPC, BFDC, BFTI, BTV, Bangladesh Betar, NIMCO, BFA, BFCB, DMC and DFP signed the agreements.
