Investment, employment get priority in proposed budget: MPs

Investment and employment have been given priority in the proposed budget, said the lawmakers, terming the new budget pro-people.

Taking part in the general discussion on the proposed budget for 2021-22 fiscal in the Jatiya Sangsad (JS), the lawmakers said the 18th budget presented by the ruling party amid the global financial depression created by the catastrophe of novel corona virus pandemic will create huge employments and cut poverty.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on June 3 in the Jatiya Sangsad unveiled the Taka 6,03,681 crore national budget for 2021-22 fiscal setting the GDP growth target at 7.2 percent amid the economic fallout due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The proposed budget intending to introduce 3rd industrial revolution would help change the fate of the poor and medium income people, said ruling party lawmaker Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Shawpon.

In the proposed budget, the government has increased the purview of social safety net which will help the earning of the poor people.

Bitterly criticizing the BNP-Jamaat alliance government, the treasury bench lawmaker said, “Our per capita income was only 513 US$ while Pakistan had 841US$ in 2004-05, but now our per capita income stands at 2,227 US$ while Pakistan and India respectively have 1543US$ and 1947 US$.”

Addressing the budget discussion, Bangladesh workers Party lawmaker Begum Lutfunnesa Khan of women seat-48 congratulated the prime minister for taking initiative for housing scheme for medium and lower medium income people in city’s Jhilmil area.

The lawmaker urged the government to increase budget allocation for health sector to tackle the corona pandemic.

Criticizing the proposed budget, Jatiya Party lawmaker Begum Raushanara Mannan of women seat-47 said the budget has privileged the businessmen and at the same time incentives have been provided to the lower income people who are mostly vulnerable in the corona pandemic.

