Inward remittance flow reaches $2.02b in March
Inward remittance flow to Bangladesh witnessed a seven-month high in March as expatriate Bangladeshis sent a remarkable amount of greenback worth around $2.02 billion to their near and dear ones centring the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Fitr.
Expatriates sent home $2.02 billion last month, the highest since September last year when $1.53 billion flew into the country, data from the Bangladesh Bank showed.
The last month’s receipts were nearly 29.3 percent higher than February’s $1.56 billion and 8.5 percent higher from $1.85 billion recorded in March last year.
A central bank official told the national news agency that remittances usually go up before the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, which will be celebrated in this month.
The official also said that the latest inflow of remittances would certainly help both the central bank and the government manage the macroeconomic situation.
Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.
Editor In Chief: Amirul Islam
House#35/10, Road#11, Sekhertek, Dhaka 1207
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 02-58157744
District Desk: 01552592502
News Desk: 09678677191
News Editor: 09678677190
Email: [email protected]
Comments: