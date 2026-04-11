Iran has good will but doesn’t trust the US: Parliament Speaker

Iran is ready to hold talks despite its distrust of the United States, said Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

He made these remarks on Saturday (April 11), ahead of a scheduled meeting between Iran and the United States in Islamabad, Pakistan, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Ghalibaf, who also serves as the head of Iran’s negotiating team, spoke with reporters upon arrival at Islamabad Airport.

He stated that their distrust stems from past experiences of US treachery.

Ghalibaf claimed that the US had attacked twice in less than a year, committing numerous war crimes despite Iran’s good intentions during ongoing talks.

He further added, “We have good will, but we do not trust the United States.”

However, he stated that if the US genuinely wants to reach an agreement and acknowledges the rights of the Iranian people, Tehran would also be ready for a deal.

Conversely, Ghalibaf warned that if Washington intends to use negotiations merely as a charade or a deceptive tactic, Iran will protect its national interests by relying on its own capabilities.

Citing examples of Iran’s successful defense and counter-attacks in recent conflicts, he affirmed that they are fully prepared to defend the country’s sovereignty and national interests.