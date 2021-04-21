Islamic Foundation fixes Fitra from Tk 70 to 2,130 Tk this year

The minimum Fitra has been fixed this year at Taka 70 per person while the maximum is Taka 2,130. The National Fitra Fixing Committee of the Islamic Foundation fixed the amounts at a virtual meeting held here today, said a release.

The meeting was presided over by Imam Hafez Maulana Muhammad Mizanur Rahman, President of the National Fitra Fixing Committee and Senior Peshwa of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. It was attended by members of the Fitra Fixing Committee and eminent scholars.

The meeting unanimously decided that according to Islamic Shariah, Muslims can distribute a certain amount of wheat, flour, dates, raisins, cheese and barley to the poor as per fitra or its market value as fitra. The minimum and maximum rates of Fitra have been set taking the market prices of flour, dates and other relevant food items into account.

Fitra, also known as Zakat al-fitr or fitrana, is a compulsory charity paid by the Muslims at the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Under the Islamic Shariah, the rate for Fitra per person can be based on one of the prices of flour, dates, raisin, cheese or barley. People of the Muslim community can choose one of those goods or its maximum market value in Taka to pay Fitra.

Muslims, with minimal affluence, are obligated to offer Fitra or charity gift to the poor ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, their biggest religious festival. Fitra is paid to the poor before the Eid Jamaat, the special prayer offered to commemorate the Eid-ul-Fitr