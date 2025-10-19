Home » Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Hamas-run health ministry
World News

Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Hamas-run health ministry

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments

Israel returned the bodies of 15 Palestinians to Gaza on Saturday, bringing the total number handed over to 135, the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory said.

Under a ceasefire deal brokered by US President Donald Trump, Israel was to turn over the bodies of 15 Palestinians for every deceased Israeli returned.

Late on Friday, Hamas handed over the body of another Israeli hostage.

Since the ceasefire began, Hamas has handed over the bodies of nine Israelis and one Nepalese student.

The Gaza health ministry said that some of the bodies returned on Saturday bore signs of “abuse, beatings, handcuffing and blindfolding”.

The ministry made similar claims regarding other bodies previously returned under the ceasefire agreement.

The Israeli military has said these claims were “Hamas’s false propaganda”.

“Furthermore, all the bodies returned so far are from combatants within the Gaza Strip,” it told AFP on Friday.

You may also like

Crisis-hit Bolivia looks to the right for economic salvation

Chainsaw-wielding robbers flee Louvre with jewellery

Deadly Cough Syrup Scandal: Government Takes a Hard Line

Trump to speak with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire holds after deadly border clashes

GITEX 2025: UAE launches smart cars to detect visa violators

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by TEchWinks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More