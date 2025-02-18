Jahangir asks DCs to check corruption, maintain law and order

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd.) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today asked the deputy commissioners (DCs) to take effective measures to root out corruption and maintain law and order in the country.

“Corruption is our greatest problem. The corruption has to be uprooted. Otherwise, advancement of the country will not be possible,” he said.

He was talking to the journalists after emerging out of the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) conference at the Home Ministry in the Secretariat here.

The Home Adviser asked all concerned, particularly the DCs and commissioners of police of the metropolitans attended in the conference, to pursue measures to curb corruption at every level.

He said that they had already closed two Superintendents of Police (SPs) following separate media reports about their involvement in corruption and irregularities.

Jahangir has sought help from the journalists to stamp out corruption from the country.

Replying to a question, the Home Adviser said that the joint forces are conducting ‘Operation Devil Hunt’ across the country to maintain law and order.

“The ‘Operation Devil Hunt’ will continue as long as devils exist,” he reiterated.

The Home Adviser said that the law and order situation in the country is more or less satisfactory.

“But, there is still a scope to improve the law and order further. It will improve gradually,” he said.

About the issues discussed in the meeting, he said they have discussed on how the law and order can be improved further alongside the improvement of the agriculture sector.

The DCs have placed a set of proposals that include increasing deployment of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel at frontiers alongside naval police in river routes and manpower in the industrial police and Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP), he said.