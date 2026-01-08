Jamaat is using religion: Iqbal Hasan Tuku

BNP standing committee member and former minister Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku said, we who are BNP do not do religion business. It is not written anywhere in Islam to seize state power by trading religion. Rasul The Prophet who showed the way. We follow the path shown. For this, our chairman Tariq Rahman said, we will manage the country according to the charter of Medina. BNP will not do anything that has any difference with religion. Rasul He said don’t exaggerate about religion. Do not use religion for personal gain. Do not use for group interest. Then there will be conflict between brothers.

But one group (Jamaat) is using religion for their own interests. It divides brothers into brothers and clans into clans. They are even trying to get votes by swearing on their son’s head. It is a hypocritical act. He said Maududibad and Islam of Medina are not the same. For this, everyone should stand against them. Marhuma Begum Khaleda Zia said these things in an exchange meeting with the imams and moazzins of all mosques of the city at her residence on the occasion of Tariq Rahman’s arrival in Sirajganj as the chief guest.

He also said that a group of people called Tawhidi Janata burnt a living person to death. Is it religion? Tawhidi is tarnishing religion in the name of Janata. Islam is belittled by this kind of work. We all have to stand against them. At this time, he called upon all mosque imams-muazzins and madrassa students to attend the doa mahfil of Marhuma Begum Khaleda Zia at Bisik Shilpa Park in Kaliaharipur Union of Sirajganj Sadar Upazila on January 11.

District BNP general secretary Saidur Rahman Bachchu, vice president Nazmul Hasan Talukder Rana, volunteer group convener Abdullah Al Kayes and Chhatra Dal general secretary Serazul Islam along with imams of 219 mosques in the city were present in the exchange meeting.