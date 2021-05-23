Journalist Rozina gets bail

A court here today granted bail to daily Prothom Alo senior reporter Rozina Islam in a case filed under The Official Secrets Act.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Baki Billah passed the order this morning.

Earlier on May 20, the court set today to deliver order on the bail plea after holding hearing on the matter virtually. The court also had set the date to produce further documents by the prosecution.

Advocates Ehsanul Haque Samaji, Aminul Goni Titu, Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua, Prashant Kumar Karmakar and Ashraful Alam argued for Rozina’s bail, while prosecutor Hemayet Uddin Hiron opposed the plea on that day.

On May 18, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim sent Rozina Islam to jail, scrapping a police plea for placing her on five-day remand.

Deputy Secretary of Health Services Division Dr Md Shibbir Ahmed Osmani filed the case against Rozina with Shahbagh Police Station on the night of May 17.