JPC to perform its role in building multidimensional society: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today expressed his hope that the Jatiya Press Club (JPC) will continuously play its pivotal role in building multidimensional society being imbued with patriotism, democracy and human values in the coming days.

“Like the history in the past, the JPC will play its vital role in constituting a multidimensional society being imbued with patriotism, democracy and human values in the coming days,” he told the cultural function held at the club premises marking its 67th founding anniversary.

The minister greeted the club members and wishes their bright working life. Recalling the contribution of predecessors in achieving freedom of the country, Dr Hasan Mahmud said, “Our predecessors had sacrificed a lot for the interest of the country and our success depends on our joint efforts to reach the country an intended dreaming position.”

JPC President Farida Yasmin presented elaborately the future plan of the club at the function.

JPC General Secretary Elias Khan, Vice Presidents Hasan Hafiz and Rezwanul Huq Raza, Joint General Secretaries Mainul Alam and M Ashraf Ali, Treasurer Shahed Chowdhury, JPC Managing and Sub-Committee members, among others, attended the function.

Invited journalists and guests including senior journalist Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Shawkat Mahmud, Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) President Molla Jalal, BFUJ Acting Secretary General Abdul Majid, Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) President Kuddus Afrad, General Secretary Sajjad Alam Khan Tapu also joined the function.