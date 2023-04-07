JS adopts obituary reference on two former ministers, seven ex-MPs

The 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) on the beginning of its 22th special session today unanimously adopted obituary reference on a number of distinguished personalities including two former ministers and seven ex-parliament members.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury moved the obituary motion separately at the beginning of the session with brief resumes of those who died after prorogation of 21th session of the current parliament.

The Speaker said the House expresses deep shock at the death of two ex-ministers – former information and communication minister Barrister Nazmul Huda, also former parliament member from Dhaka-1 constituency and former information and jute minister Habib Ullah Khan, also ex-parliament member of the then Cumilla-5 constituency.

She also expressed deep shock over the deaths of former members of parliament –veteran freedom fighter Nur-E-Alam Siddiqui, Reza Ali Khan of Mymensingh-7, M Delwar Hossen of Borguna-1, Shamsul Alam Pramanik of Naogaon-4, M Mozammel Huq of Natore-4, Anwarul Hossen Khan Chowdhury of Mymensingh-9 and Enamul Huq of Mymensingh-10.

The parliament, as well, expressed deep shock on the deaths of ruling Awami League (AL) former president of Madaripur Sadar Upazila valiant freedom fighter Ali Ahmed Khan, former general secretary of Lakhipur district AL valiant freedom fighter M Abu Taher, noted photo journalist Jalal Uddin Haider, prestigious Ekhushey Padak laureate, noted sculpture and teacher Shamim Sikder and founder and Chairman of Rangs Group Abdur Rauf Chowdhury.

The JS also expressed profound shock over the deaths of others people in various incidents at home and abroad in recent past.

The parliament conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members and prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls.

The lawmakers also observed a one-minute silence as a mark of profound respect to the departed souls.

Later, a munajat was offered by State Minister for Religious Affairs Md. Faridul Haque Khan seeking eternal peace of the departed souls.