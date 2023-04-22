Jumatul Wida observed

The holy Jumatul Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, was observed across the country today with due solemnity and religious fervour.

The biggest Jumatul Wida congregation was held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital.

Besides, Muslim devotees across the country joined Juma prayers in congregations at different mosques on the day. Khateebs and Ulema delivered sermons highlighting significance of the Jumatul Wida before the prayers.

Marking the day, special prayers were offered at mosques seeking peace, progress and prosperity of the nation and the Muslim Ummah.