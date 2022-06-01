Kabul airport blasts death toll rises to 72: former health officials
The death toll from two blasts at Kabul’s airport has risen to 72, two officials who worked in the ministry of health until the Taliban takeover told AFP on Friday.
“There are many women and children among the victims. Most of the wounded people are in trauma and shock,” one of the former officials said, adding the toll only accounted for those taken to city hospitals.
